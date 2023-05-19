Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share Analysis, Trends And Industry Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fitness equipment industry statistics, the fitness equipment market size is predicted to reach $16.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The growth in the fitness equipment market is due to increasing prevalence of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major fitness equipment suppliers in the market include Core Health & Fitness LLC, Impulse Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nautilus Inc., Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd., Technogym S.p.A.

Global Fitness Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Buyer Type: Individual, Institution, Other Buyer Types

• By Application: Weight Loss, Body Building, Physical Fitness, Mental Fitness, Other Applications

• By End User: Health Clubs Or Gyms, Home Consumer, Hotels, Corporates, Hospital And Medical Centers, Public Institutions

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fitness equipment refers to a tool used to provide fitness services. Fitness equipment is made to help users and athletes improve their fitness. They come in a variety of design sand each one has elements that focus on particular body areas or muscle groups.

The Table Of Content For The Fitness Equipment Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fitness Equipment Market Research Trends

4. Functional Fitness Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Fitness Equipment Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

