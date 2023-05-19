Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Digital Identity Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Identity Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers digital identity solutions market analysis and every facet of the digital identity solutions market research. As per TBRC’s digital identity solutions market forecast, the digital identity solutions global market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.70% through the forecast period.
Rising cybercrime and fraud are expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest digital identity solutions market share. Major digital identity solutions market leaders include NEC Corporation, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Thales Group, GB Group Plc., Telus Communications Inc., Tessi International, Daon Inc., IDEMIA, ForgeRock Inc., ImageWare Systems Inc., Jumio.
Digital Identity Solutions Market Segments
1) By Offering: Solutions, Services
2) By Solution Type: Identity Verification, Authentication, Identity Lifecycle Management, Other Types
3) By Identity Type: Biometrics, Non Biometrics
4) By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud
5) By Vertical: BFSI, Retail And E-Commerce, Government And Defense, Healthcare, IT And Telecommunication, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals
These types of identity solutions are open-standards-based online or networked identities that a person, business, or electronic equipment adopts or claims in cyberspace. It is also known as self-sovereign identity. They are used to find cyber threats and reduce costs for enterprises.
