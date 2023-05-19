Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Digital Identity Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Digital Identity Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Identity Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers digital identity solutions market analysis and every facet of the digital identity solutions market research. As per TBRC’s digital identity solutions market forecast, the digital identity solutions global market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.70% through the forecast period.

Rising cybercrime and fraud are expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest digital identity solutions market share. Major digital identity solutions market leaders include NEC Corporation, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Thales Group, GB Group Plc., Telus Communications Inc., Tessi International, Daon Inc., IDEMIA, ForgeRock Inc., ImageWare Systems Inc., Jumio.

Digital Identity Solutions Market Segments

1) By Offering: Solutions, Services

2) By Solution Type: Identity Verification, Authentication, Identity Lifecycle Management, Other Types

3) By Identity Type: Biometrics, Non Biometrics

4) By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud

5) By Vertical: BFSI, Retail And E-Commerce, Government And Defense, Healthcare, IT And Telecommunication, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9273&type=smp

These types of identity solutions are open-standards-based online or networked identities that a person, business, or electronic equipment adopts or claims in cyberspace. It is also known as self-sovereign identity. They are used to find cyber threats and reduce costs for enterprises.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-identity-solutions-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Digital Identity Solutions Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-technologies-global-market-report

Blockchain Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-global-market-report

Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-transformation-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business