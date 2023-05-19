Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 5th Street and H Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the intersection of 5th Street and H Street, Northwest.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:23 a.m., a 2022 Mack truck was travelling northbound in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northwest and making a right turn on to H Street, NW to travel eastbound. At the same time, an adult male pedestrian was walking north on 5th Street and crossing over H Street using the crosswalk. While making the right turn, the Mack truck struck the pedestrian. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The striking vehicle remained on the scene.

 

The decedent has been identified as 49-year-old Chad Nieboer, of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

