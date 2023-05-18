Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the 5800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:30 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

