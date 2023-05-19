Colocation Market Valuation to Reach $202.71 Billion by 2030, with a Striking 15.7% CAGR

Colocation Market Size

The growing requirement for heavy data storage in large-scale organizations drives the data center colocation market globally.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data center colocation market generated $46.08 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $202.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/338

Demand for cost-effective IT operations, the requirement of security, reliability, and scalability of data center infrastructure, and rise in demand for eco-friendly data center colocation service drive the growth of the global data center colocation market.

However, high initial and long-term leasing costs and network bandwidth issues hinder market growth. On the other hand, the increase in the adoption of the hybrid cloud and virtualization and rise in investments to develop advanced data centers present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data center colocation market based on type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/338

Based on type, the retail colocation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the wholesale colocation segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global data center colocation market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the media & entertainment segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/colocation-market

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global data center colocation market analyzed in the research include China Telecom Corporation Limited, CoreSite Realty Corporation, Cyrusone Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, KDDI Corporation, and NTT Communications Corporation.

Procure Complete Report (246 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1301b54d74b45c65c6d670f75f9e5f24

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Many organizations adopted the “work from home” culture due to the shutdown of offices and manufacturing factories. This led to increase in usage of data center colocation facilities for accessibility and security of data.

• In addition, education institutions began conducting online classes and examinations. This led to surge in utilization of data center colocation.

• Service providers have been carrying out considerable investments in data center colocation facilities due to various factors such as the growth of over the top (OTT) market and increased traffic demand across the world.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/338

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Data Center Cooling Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

