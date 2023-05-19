Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,920 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A5002320                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: HQ – Special Operations                                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM

STREET: Hazen Notch Road

TOWN: Lowell

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shayne Bessette

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: Fatal

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 05/18/2023, at approximately 1439 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Hazen Notch Road in the Town of Lowell. Preliminary investigation indicated Vehicle 1, a 2003 Ford Ranger, was traveling east on Hazen Notch Road when it lost control and entered into the westbound shoulder. Vehicle 1 subsequently rolled over in the shoulder before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest approximately 50 feet from the roadway. During the rollover, the operator, later identified as Shayne Bessette of Lowell, VT, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

 

The on-scene investigation suggested there were other motorists in the area at the time of the crash and the State Police would like to make contact with those individuals. The Vermont State Police are asking the public and members of the community to contact Sgt. Thomas Howard at thomas.howard@vermont.gov, or call 802-878-7111, if they witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to the events that took place on Hazen Notch Road.

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks // Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more