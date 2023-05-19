Derby Barracks // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5002320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: HQ – Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM

STREET: Hazen Notch Road

TOWN: Lowell

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shayne Bessette

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/18/2023, at approximately 1439 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Hazen Notch Road in the Town of Lowell. Preliminary investigation indicated Vehicle 1, a 2003 Ford Ranger, was traveling east on Hazen Notch Road when it lost control and entered into the westbound shoulder. Vehicle 1 subsequently rolled over in the shoulder before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest approximately 50 feet from the roadway. During the rollover, the operator, later identified as Shayne Bessette of Lowell, VT, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The on-scene investigation suggested there were other motorists in the area at the time of the crash and the State Police would like to make contact with those individuals. The Vermont State Police are asking the public and members of the community to contact Sgt. Thomas Howard at thomas.howard@vermont.gov, or call 802-878-7111, if they witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to the events that took place on Hazen Notch Road.