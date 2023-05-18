Submit Release
Affordable Home Ownership Opportunities in Mattapan

One-bedroom units are $186,400 and $221,900. Two-bedroom units are $248,600 and $288,700.

Morton Station Village at 872 Morton Street consists of 12 homeownership units: eight two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units (one unit has been built out for people with mobility impairments). 

All units feature central air conditioning, hardwood floors, a stackable washer and dryer. Each unit has access to one covered parking space, which is covered by the HOA fee. Additional building amenities include a gym, a community room, an outdoor serenity garden, and onsite management. 

