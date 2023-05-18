Submit Release
­­­­­Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos Statements on Signing Equality in Abortion Coverage Act Into Law

RHODE ISLAND, May 18 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement after signing the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act into law.

"Here in Rhode Island, we will always protect a woman's right to choose and ensure equal access to these crucial health care services," said Governor Dan McKee. "As Governor, I am proud to sign this bill into law and I was proud to include related funding in my budget proposal this year. Thank you to all the legislative leaders and advocates who worked tirelessly to get this legislation over the finish line."

"The purpose of Medicaid is to expand access to health care, not to limit it. I'm proud that after years of work, the passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act has eliminated of unjust restrictions on who can afford to access to reproductive health care in Rhode Island," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "This victory for equity in health care was only possible due to the passionate advocacy of the citizens who made their voice heard year after year here at the State House."

