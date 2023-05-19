Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Set to Surpass USD 25.5 Billion by 2030 with a Solid CAGR of 15.2%

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

The increase in the need for upgrading operational efficiency and throughput boosts the demand for global GIS software.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global GIS software market was valued at $3.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $7.86 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5259

The increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, rise in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning have fueled the growth of the global GIS software Market.

On the other hand, high cost and availability of open-source GIS software have hampered the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS, emerging technologies such as geospatial AI, and the development of 4D GIS Software have created a number of opportunities in the market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5259

Based on the type of GIS software, the desktop GIS segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Being the most commonly used GIS solution, it has got all the basic functionalities of GIS, which in turn, has worked as the prime driving factor behind its growth. Simultaneously, the others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on server GIS, developer GIS, and mobile GIS.

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars, advanced telematics, and navigation systems has spurred growth. Simultaneously, the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period.

Procure Complete Report (260 Pges PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/81576ac0febcb999774093b77cc4cf61

Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The factors contributing to the highest share of this market in the region include large amount of data generated everyday by multiple organizations and adoption of advanced technologies as well as digitalization.

The key market players analyzed in the report include Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, ESRI, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Pitney Bowes, Caliper, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), General Electric Co., and Bentley System. They have adopted several high-end strategies and have become successful in retaining their stronghold in the industry.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geographic-information-system-gis-software-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter