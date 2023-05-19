Submit Release
Arrest Made in 2014 First-Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 4000 Block of Gault Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First-Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, July 6, 2014, in the 4000 block of Gault Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in a forced sexual act with the victim then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33-year-old Dawayne Spriggs, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse.

 

