Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 5/18/2023: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

One thing we talked about in our public meetings is that in recent years the number of fish being stocked into the North Fork Clearwater River has more than doubled. This means a lower proportion of the return (when these allocation goals were developed) will be heading to river sections upstream of Orofino (sections 4-8). For this reason, if we follow the guidelines specified in the blue section of this table, we may not be able to reach our entire harvest share. As such, if it seems apparent that the upriver sections are not going to reach their harvest allocation, we will likely keep sections 1-3 open longer to ensure these fish are utilized. This harvest allocation issue will be revisited and possibly changed during next year’s public meetings.

Chinook counts at Lower Granite Dam are starting to increase, and as a result, harvest should pick up in the Clearwater. Right now, flows are holding steady at around 50,000 cfs in the lower Clearwater and are forecasted to stay around that level for the next few days. Although these flows are higher than average, this will concentrate fish more towards the shoreline which often increases success rates.

I did hear a report of one fish being harvested in the lower Salmon River this week, but if you go there this weekend, don’t expect much success. The river is high (60,000 cfs) and climbing. At flows this high, not many fish will be getting past the Slide Rapid which occurs downstream of the fishery.

Good luck fishing!