InPlay Named as Finalist for Prestigious 2023 Best of Sensors Award
InPlay's revolutionary No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon SoC-IN100 has been selected as a finalist for the esteemed 2023 Best of Sensors Award.IRVINE, CA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InPlay Inc, a pioneering innovator in wireless connectivity solutions, is excited to announce that its revolutionary No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon SoC-IN100 has been selected as a finalist for the esteemed 2023 Best of Sensors Award, presented by Sensors Converge.
The Best of Sensors Awards are dedicated to recognizing the industry's top companies and their groundbreaking products. This year, InPlay's NanoBeacon SoC-IN100, the world's first no-code Bluetooth Low Energy beacon solution, stands out among the finalists. This powerful and efficient Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon solution eliminates the need for software programming, making it a transformative tool for connected sensor developers.
"Our no-code Bluetooth Low Energy SoC-IN100 is a game-changer in the sensor industry," said Jason Wu, cofounder and CEO, at InPlay. "Being recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of wireless connectivity and revolutionizing the development of connected sensors."
The recent strategic collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors to offer a comprehensive and easy-to-use solution for connected sensor platforms, using IN100 and NXP's ultra-low power sensors, has expanded our impact in various applications including industrial IoT, automotive, and consumer electronics.
Winners will be announced at the Best of Sensors Awards Ceremony, which is part of the larger Sensors Converge conference, on June 21.
"We are proud to contribute to the future of the sensor industry with our innovative solutions, and we look forward to the awards ceremony," Jason added.
For more information about the awards and the list of finalists, please visit here.
About InPlay
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.
