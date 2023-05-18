Sask Parks Kicks Off 2023 Camping Season with Exciting Line-Up of Events and Programming

CANADA, May 18 - Released on May 18, 2023

Get ready for an unforgettable camping season as Saskatchewan's provincial parks gear up to welcome visitors with a full schedule of events and programming starting Thursday, May 18.

"We are thrilled to kick-off the camping season and showcase the natural beauty, cultural significance, and fun of our provincial parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We recognize visitors come to our parks to spend quality time with loved ones, and we're eager to provide amazing experiences to help create special moments this camping season."

From guided hikes and educational programs to musical performances and cultural celebrations, there is something for every type of camper. Details and information on pre-registration can be found here, at saskparks.com under "Events and Programming".

Self-guided Park Discovery Packs will also be available to borrow daily in most parks starting this weekend. The packs include everything needed to complete a craft, explore the park or conduct a science experiment.

For an effortless camping experience, campers are reminded to purchase their daily or weekly Park Entry Permits online and print them at home in advance of their visit. Upon arriving in the park, campers can proceed directly to their campsite with their entry permit displayed and be automatically checked in.

For those looking to book a last-minute May-long trip, the "Camping this Weekend" feature on the Sask Parks reservation website is a great tool to quickly see what's available nearby.

Campers can also look forward to new Camp-Easy yurts added at Pike Lake, Good Spirit Lake and Greenwater Lake provincial parks with a new yurt replacing the old Camp-Easy tent in Crooked Lake.

This year, alongside neighbouring provinces Manitoba and Alberta, alcohol will be permitted in campsites during the opening of May long weekend.

For additional information on camping in Sask Parks or to book a campsite, visit http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

