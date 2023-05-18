Fashion Illustration Contest of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center Is Open for Entries

MACAU, May 18 - The "14th Macao Fashion Illustration Contest" of Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) is now open for entries. Fashion illustration enthusiasts are welcome to participate the contest. The deadline for entry submission is June 28. An open category for Portuguese-speaking countries has been added for this year's contest and entries. Welcome to register for the contest.

The contest theme is "Times in Macao ‧ The Macanese Charms". In addition to the student and open categories for Macao residents, an open category has been added for people from Portuguese-speaking countries to promote the role of Macao as a platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Through this platform, people from these countries can interact with fashion art lovers and know Macao better. The number of entries and their expressions are unrestricted. Interested parties may register for the event online. Entries should be submitted online, in person or by mail (subject to the date of postmark) to The House of Apparel Technology of CPTTM (Rua dos Pescadores, Edf. Industrial Ocean, Fase II, 10˚ andar, Macao) before 9:00 p.m. on June 28. The Judging Panel will consist of fashion designers and artists. There will be one champion, one first and one second runner-up in each of the three categories, as well as one Internet popularity award for each category and six merit awards. Winners will receive trophies, certificates and prizes.

To enable interested parties to better understand the contest requirements and enhance their drawing skills, the organizer will launch a "Fashion Sketching Techniques Workshop" on May 23 (Chinese) and May 30 (Portuguese) at 6:30 p.m. at the House of Apparel Technology of the Center. The contest and workshop are available through the Center's website at www.cpttm.org.mo. For other enquiries, please contact Ms. Kylie Chan or Ms. Jovi Tai via tel. 88980701 during office hours.