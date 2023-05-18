[Full-scale Upgrade] The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Kicks Off on 1 June Promoting International Infrastructure Co-operation

MACAU, May 18 - The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) will be held from 1 to 2 June at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. Co-organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Forum serves as a platform for representatives of the global infrastructure industry to deepen their exchanges.

Over 3,000 representatives from 60 countries and regions with more than doubled on-site attendees

This year’s Forum promises to be an event with a bigger scale, attended by over 3,000 political, business and academic elites from more than 60 countries and regions, including more than 60 ministers and officials of higher levels, representatives from the top 250 international contractors, senior executives from international organisations and financial institutions. The number of on-site guests attending the Forum has more than doubled compared to last year.

Hosting fully offline, focusing on green, low-carbon and digital intelligence-driven development trends

This Forum will be held offline with the theme of “Green Leadership, Digital Intelligence, Financial Empowerment, Win-Win Co-operation”, highlighting the trend of green, low-carbon and digital intelligence-driven development and injecting vitality into the recovery of the global economy. The Forum comprises two thematic forums and ten parallel forums, as well as a number of special events revolving around most-discussed and cutting-edge topics in the industry, such as new energies, international co-operation, green transformation, intelligent rail transportation, to jointly seek development opportunities.

In addition, the exhibition of the Forum will be moved to the Exhibition Hall for the first time, which has been well received by relevant enterprises and organisations. The exhibition area will be 1.5 times larger than that of the previous edition, attracting many leading multinational enterprises and organisations in the global infrastructure sector, resulting in the specially customised booths occupying over 90% of the exhibition space. Five exhibition zones covering areas including construction machinery, energy equipment and building materials, will be set up to showcase the achievements of international co-operation in the industry and to elevate the international influence of “China Construction”.

Strengthening the China-PSC elements and debuting a separate Portuguese-speaking Countries Infrastructure Development Index Report

The Forum will also release The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2023) and the report, as well as the first-ever Portuguese-speaking Countries Infrastructure Development Index Report, which aims to more accurately reflect the new international trends of the Belt and Road Initiative and highlight the role of the Macao SAR as a platform connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. At the same time, a parallel forum on “Green Development of Infrastructure Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be held to explore new ways of co-operation on green and low-carbon development of infrastructure in Mainland China, Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Deepening the willingness for Sino-Latin co-operation

The Ministry of Commerce will host the 9th China-Latin America Infrastructure Co-operation Forum to fuel the willingness of China and Latin American countries to co-operate, so as to promote the interconnectivity of infrastructure facilities between the two regions.

Since the 3rd International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum was moved to Macao in 2012, the scale, level and international influence of the Forum have continued to grow. During last year’s Forum, two thematic forums and eight parallel forums were held, 210 business meetings were organised, and 19 co-operation agreements were signed. For more information on the Forum, please visit http://www.iiicf.org/.