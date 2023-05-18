Director of Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Adriano Marques Ho, and his Delegation Visited Macao Polytechnic University to Strengthen Cooperation

MACAU, May 18 - The Director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), Adriano Marques Ho, and his delegation recently visited the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and were warmly welcomed by the Rector of the University, Im Sio Kei. Both parties look forward to strengthening cooperation in academic collaboration and professional training in the gaming industry and jointly promoting the sustainable and healthy development of the integrated tourism and entertainment industry.

At the seminar, Rector Im introduced MPU’s long-term work and achievements in talent cultivation, scientific research, and community service in the tourism and gaming industry. On the basis of good cooperation between MPU and DICJ, they can provide cutting-edge information and professional training in gaming technology for public sector personnel and the industry. Both parties hope to deepen cooperation in professional development and training to promote the sustainable and healthy development of the gaming industry.

Director Ho stated that digital operations are very common in most modern casinos, and gaming inspectors need to keep updated with the latest technology to ensure effective regulation. Therefore, DICJ hopes to deepen cooperation with MPU in the areas of gaming software and hardware development inspection, standard setting of electronic gaming machines, and personnel training in order to promote the sustainable development of the gaming industry.

During the visit, Director Ho and his delegation toured the teaching and research facilities, including mock casino, gaming technology laboratories and mock casino surveillance room. They also listened to the introduction of some projects operated by MPU Laboratory team in collaboration with the industry, including global gaming product testing and certification services and research on equipment compliance.

Deputy Director of DICJ, Lio Chi Chong, the Head of Gaming Inspection Department, Paulo Jorge Moreira Castelo Basaloco, and the Head of Gaming Equipment Inspection Division, Chio Iao Mak participated in the visit. The Director of the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies, Wang Changbin, Deputy Director, Siu Yu Ning, and Functional Head, Lo Kun Tong were also present to receive the delegation.