22nd Macao City Fringe Festival calls for proposals for programmes and performance venues

MACAU, May 18 - The 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be held in January 2024. The call for proposals for programmes and performance venues is now open, and all local artistic and cultural associations, curators, producers, independent artists, higher education students, and those interested in artistic creation are welcome to submit their proposals. Proposals for all forms of performing arts programmes and artistic activities will be accepted, and applicants are encouraged to show an innovative spirit and risk-taking attitude, to break the barriers of traditional venues and to create works that highlight the characteristics and the cultural connotations of the city. All those responsible for local venues are also invited to submit proposals for performance venues so as to provide exhibition or performance spaces for the Fringe Festival. The call for submission is from today until 5pm on 23 June 2023.

The open call for this year’s Fringe Festival accepts applications from non-profit art and cultural associations registered at the Macao Identification Services Bureau or holders of a valid Macao SAR Resident Identity card aged over 18. The open call includes three programme categories: “Programme Showcase”, “New Spark of Programme Showcase” and the “Crème de la Fringe” Curatorial Project. The “Programme Showcase” can be an independent programme or a series of programmes and related outreach performances or activities, and the budget for the production of each selected programme is from MOP70,000 to MOP130,000. The “New Spark of Programme Showcase” is targeted to local students from higher education institutions. The maximum budget for the production of the selected programmes is MOP20,000, and the selected groups will receive technical advice and equipment support. It is hoped that the event will help the art industry to discover potential new talent, while providing practical opportunities for higher education students interested in artistic creation, boosting the cultivation of local performing arts and production talents. For the “Crème de la Fringe” Curatorial Project, a “mini-festival” integrated in this edition of the Fringe Festival, includes no less than three performances and two outreach activities. The maximum budget for the entire project is MOP500,000. This year’s Fringe Festival will continue to invite industry professionals and art critics from other regions to attend the performances, thereby promoting interaction and exchange between local and foreign art practitioners, increasing performance opportunities for local works overseas.

The regulations, application forms for programme proposals, and the Fringe venue registration form can be downloaded on IC’s thematic website at www.icm.gov.mo/en/CallForFringe2023. Applicants may submit the completed application forms and relevant documents in person at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located at Tap Siac Square during office hours, or by post or email to fringe@icm.gov.mo, with the following indicated on the envelope or the subject: “Attn: Division of Performing Arts, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Call for Proposals of Programmes for 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival”. Applicants who propose performance venues may also submit the completed Fringe venue registration form by email to the abovementioned email address.

For enquiries, please contact Mr. Lam (tel. no.: 8399 6877; email: KamHonL@icm.gov.mo), or Ms. U (tel. no. 8399 6660; email: mcu@icm.gov.mo), staff members of IC, during office hours.