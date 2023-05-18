Government hails passing of amendments to Law on Safeguarding National Security

MACAU, May 18 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government hails the passing of a bill containing amendments to Law No.2/2009 – Law on Safeguarding National Security. The bill passed its second reading during this afternoon’s plenary session at the Legislative Assembly.

The MSAR Government thanks members of the Legislative Assembly for fulfilling their duties, supporting and contributing to the amendment process to the law. The Government also expresses gratitude to members of the public for supporting and cooperating with the authorities regarding the process to amend the Law on Safeguarding National Security.

Safeguarding national security is essential to ensure the long-term stability of the country, and the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao. It is also a shared obligation of all Chinese people, including Macao people.

Since the MSAR completed in early 2009 the local legislation for safeguarding national security – the Law on Safeguarding National Security – the MSAR Government has carried out in an orderly manner relevant law enforcement work and related regulatory work, with a view to fulfil its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

As the country presently faces new adverse challenges in terms of national security, the revision of Macao’s Law on Safeguarding National Security is a compulsory step to respond effectively to risks and threats. The amendments to the law also play an important role in furthering the “One country, two systems” principle, in order to better coordinate and safeguard the security and development interests of the country and of Macao.

The MSAR Government will spare no effort to optimise related legislation and law enforcement mechanisms required from Macao in order to support the national security system, while fully and precisely implementing the newly amended Law on Safeguarding National Security. The MSAR Government will devote further effort to strengthening awareness in the community regarding national security, while uniting forces from the whole community to safeguard the constitutional order enshrined in the country’s Constitution and the MSAR Basic Law. That is in order to fully and accurately implement a holistic view of national security, and ensure the stability of the “One country, two systems” principle.