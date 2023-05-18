May 18 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Temporary Adoption of Revised Notary Rules

State of Colorado

Denver, May 18, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of temporary adoption to amend language in Colorado Notary Rule 5.2.7 in accordance with Senate Bill 23-153 (Sunset Revised Uniform Law On Notarial Acts), which was signed yesterday by Governor Jared Polis.

The revised language to Colorado Notary Rule 5.2.7 clarifies that the fee a notary may charge for their electronic signature has increased from $10 to $25. The rules are immediately effective to ensure Colorado’s Notary rules are consistent with statute and so that the Secretary of State’s Office can provide clear guidance to interested parties, including, but not limited to notaries and the general public. The fee increase for electronic signatures established in Senate Bill 23-153 went into effect upon the Governor’s signature.

The Notice of Temporary Adoption can be found here (PDF). The full language of Senate Bill 23-153 can be found here (PDF). Section 6, 24-21-529 (2), contains language pertinent to these temporarily adopted rules.

The public is invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process by emailing SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.