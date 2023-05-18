Readout of U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday’s Meeting with Chief of Italian Navy Adm. Enrico Credendino

Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Cmdr. Courtney Hillson provided the following readout:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Chief of Italian Navy Adm. Enrico Credendino in London, at the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power Conference, May 16.

The two heads of navy spoke about regional security and stability, the importance of the NATO alliance, and the successful maritime partnership between Italy and the United States. Both chiefs expressed interest in expanding future operations and exercises with each other to promote additional training opportunities and increase interoperability.

The U.S. Navy and Marina Militare routinely operate together around the globe. In addition to integrated deployments and real-world operations, the navies regularly participate in regional exercises such as Obangame Express and African Lion. Their work together highlights NATO’s ability to integrate high-end maritime warfare capabilities to defend the alliance.

Gilday and Credendino last met in October 2022, when Credendino hosted Gilday at the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium.

