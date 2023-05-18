Readout of U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday's Meeting with Ireland’s Flag Officer Commanding Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone

SLIDESHOW | 0 images | Chiefs of European Navies Conference 2023 Senior leaders pose for a photo at the 2023 Chiefs of European Navies Conference in Cork, Ireland. The conference is an annual forum held to promote the cooperation between chiefs and senior representatives of European navies.

Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Cmdr. Courtney Hillson provided the following readout:

Today, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Ireland’s Flag Officer Commanding Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone in Cork, Ireland, at the Chiefs of European Navies Conference.

The two leaders spoke about regional security and stability, the importance of the maritime domain, maritime peacekeeping initiatives, and the importance of partnerships.

They also discussed Ireland’s 2022 decision to increase their defense budget over a six-year period, extending out to 2028, which supports an increased number of ships, aircraft, and cyber capabilities.

The U.S. and Ireland share strong and historic connections that include diplomatic and economic ties. Ireland will host the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen when they play the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a college football game in Dublin in August 2023.

This was the first meeting between Gilday and Malone.

