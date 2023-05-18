Navy Releases findings from Investigation into Command Climate and Sailor Quality of Service onboard USS George Washington

The investigation examined the service challenges unique to aircraft carriers undergoing midlife refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) in a shipyard environment.

“Navy leadership is working relentlessly to improve Quality of Service for our Sailors. This investigation provides solution-oriented, prioritized, and actionable recommendations aimed at implementing a number of immediate and long-term changes to improve the lives and workplace for our Sailors,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “We are working daily and aggressively to ensure support and resources are available to Sailors in the shipyards, at sea, and at home."

As the investigating team identified opportunities to improve Sailor QoS, USFFC took immediate action to rectify deficiencies in the short term and outline corrective measures for the long term.

To provide clear targets, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday released a memo titled Setting a New Course for Navy Quality of Service May 15 to provide Commanders’ Intent and directly address the identified areas from the investigation. These include, but are not limited to:

Every Sailor deserves a deliberate strategy for strengthening their mental and physical health: The toughness and resilience of their mind, body, and spirit.

Every Sailor deserves the opportunity to go to sea.

Every Sailor deserves the opportunity to live off the ship while in an industrial environment (includes public/private shipyards and major availabilities on naval bases).

Every Sailor, especially those assigned to a ship or submarine in the shipyard, deserves access to convenient, affordable, and nutritious food.

Every Sailor deserves convenient access to free, high speed WiFi in unaccompanied housing and Morale Welfare and Recreation centers.

Every Sailor unable to perform normally assigned duties deserves full, direct support.

Changes already in place include increases in mental health provider manning, provide off-ship housing opportunities, expanded food services, and improved parking options. Further actions will include expanded Wi-Fi in housing and recreational centers and policies to ensure first-enlistment Sailors do not spend the entirety of their initial enlistment in the yards.

The investigation team included subject matter experts with a wide breadth of experience and from various backgrounds. It reviewed areas spanning command climate, safety, habitability, personnel and manning, mental health, security, human factors, Navy policies, overall shipyard safety, and disciplinary and administrative actions and procedures.

The full investigation can be found here: GW Quality of Service Investigation_All Endorsements_11May23_Redacted.pdf (navy.mil)