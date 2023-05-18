Navy Releases findings from Investigation into Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Deaths

The investigation examined the root causes of the four deaths by suicide.

“My highest priority has been to ensure the Sailors under my command are safe, supported, and have access to vital resources,” said Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center. “Based on this investigation, we have taken steps to effect positive lasting change within MARMC and greater Regional Maintenance Center populations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

Examples of some of the changes implemented since November 2022 include the reduction of MARMC’s limited duty population, the addition of an onsite Navy Chaplain and Military and Family Life Counselor, increased senior leader visits/workforce engagements, and the physical evaluation board acceleration of the disability evaluation process, in which decisions regarding Sailors’ fitness for continued Naval service are rendered.

“The findings and recommended actions from the report are being shared with Navy leadership partners as we look at the Fleet-wide impact and areas for improvement, as well as the Navy’s Learning to Action Board to increase Navy-wide learning,” said Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command. “We must do our best to learn from these incidents in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

Further action will be taken as a result of the investigation recommendations. The Navy remains committed to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being for all members within our military community.

The full investigation can be found here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/FOIA-PII/ReadingRoom/Investigations/MARMC_Command_Investigation-FINAL.pdf