Meritage Homes Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.27 per share. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on June 15, 2023.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 165,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA's 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA's 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG
  (480) 515-8979 (office)
  investors@meritagehomes.com
   


