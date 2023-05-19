WW2 Vehicle Rentals Provides Authentic German Armor for New WW2 film “Come Out Fighting”
The importance of authentic vehicles in United-States based movie making cannot be overstated, particularly when it comes to World War II films.”INDIANAPOLIS, IND., USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WW2 Vehicle Rentals, the premier provider of authentic World War II vehicles for film productions, proudly announces its participation in the latest Schuetzle Company Productions release, “Come Out Fighting”, starring Kellan Lutz, Hiram A. Murray, Dolph Lundgren, Michael Jai White and Tyrese Gibson. WW2 Vehicle Rentals was the official Picture Car Provider for the film, providing access to authentic German World War 2 tanks and vehicles.
Written and directed by Steven Luke, “Come Out Fighting” was filmed in the U.S. Midwest featuring one of the largest collections of authentic American and German vehicles for a WW2 film in recent memory, highlighted by the debut of the most accurate reproduction Tiger Tank located in the United States.
“We are proud to work with Schuetzle Company Productions on this amazing film, and to be able to provide such a large collection of vehicles,” said WW2 Vehicle Rentals CEO Charles Bolanis. “The importance of authentic vehicles in United-States based movie making cannot be overstated, particularly when it comes to World War II films. Audiences have come to appreciate the attention to detail and historical accuracy displayed in movies that recreate pivotal moments from this era.”
WW2 Vehicle Rentals sets itself apart by offering filmmakers access to the largest private network of World War II German military tanks, vehicles, artillery and props, as well as American military vehicles. For productions seeking authenticity without relying on CGI, WW2 Vehicle Rentals provides the most visually stunning and historically accurate hardware available. By having such an extensive collection on U.S. soil, WW2 Vehicle Rentals eliminates the need for costly overseas excursions, making it a go-to resource for filmmakers seeking to bring their World War II projects to life.
“Come Out Fighting” is a military adventure thriller that tells the story of a group of U.S. Army soldiers on a covert rescue mission deep within enemy territory. With support from their allies in the 761st tank battalion, and a downed U.S. Army fighter pilot, the squad must navigate treacherous obstacles and formidable German defenses, ensuring their survival and successful return home. With the help of WW2 Vehicle Rentals' authentic German vehicles, the film brings audiences an immersive experience, capturing the intensity and authenticity of the era. “Come Out Fighting” is available in theaters and on demand May 19, 2023.
About WW2 Vehicle Rentals
WW2 Vehicle Rentals manages the world's largest private network of World War II German military tanks, vehicles, artillery and props for use on the big screen. Whether for a documentary or a World War II screen epic, WW2 Vehicle Rentals supplies productions with eye-catching, gear-grinding hardware that will sets project apart. Based in the central United States, studios do not have to take production on a costly overseas excursion. WW2 Vehicle Rentals provides all the vehicles, military equipment, set locations, featured extras and scene staging guidance for authentic WW2 films. To learn more visit https://ww2rentals.com/
