ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES STEVE FORBES AS KEYNOTE OPENING SPEAKER OF LENDING TECH LIVE ’23 CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announced the opening and closing keynote speakers for its Lending Tech Live ’23 conference. The speakers will bookend the exciting, technology-focused convention, scheduled from May 30 through June 1, in Las Vegas, NV.

Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and co-author of Inflation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad and How To Fix It, will be the opening keynote speaker. Forbes’ address will focus on the current economic situation, with insights and strategic advice for credit unions.

In addition, Archie Manning, a 14-year quarterback and successful businessman, will be the closing keynote speaker. Manning will host a discussion with the audience.

“We’re excited to have Steve Forbes and Archie Manning join this year’s incredible lineup of speakers at Lending Tech Live,” said Phil DuPree, chief revenue officer for Origence. “Their expertise, approach to life, and most importantly, their success, are sure to inspire attendees.”

Additional speakers at the conference include Mark Meyer, president and CEO of Filene Research Institute, who will deliver a session on credit union growth opportunities, and Hilary Mason, co-founder and CEO of the Hidden Door, who will present on the future of AI and machine learning.



Coming off its most attended year ever in 2022, Lending Tech Live ‘23 is the credit union industry’s foremost lending conference, with professional insights, educational sessions, and premier networking events. The conference explores advanced tools and technologies that shape the lending marketplace, with guidance on best practices, lending strategies, trends, research, and beyond.



Lending Tech Live ’23 will be held at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. To view the full list of speakers or to learn more about registration opportunities, visit the Lending Tech Live website.

About Origence

Recognized as the 2023 CUSO of the Year by NACUSO, California-based Origence provides financial technology elevating the origination experience to increase loan volume, create efficiencies, and grow accounts. Financial institutions can originate consumer loans with greater levels of productivity and increased scale while also delivering a convenient and personalized borrower experience. Solutions also include marketing automation, auto shopping, lending operations, and more. Origence is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Alison Barksdale Origence 817-219-6281 alison.barksdale@cudirect.com