Patrick Girondi (San Rocco Theraputics) Teams with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Goal of Accessible Healthcare for Americans

Pictured above: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Patrick Girondi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi, CEO of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT) met Wednesday, May 17, 2023 with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is running for the Democratic Party nomination for U.S.A. President. They were brought together in an intimate strategy gathering by Skyhorse Publishing CEO Tony Lyons. Skyhorse is the publishing company for Kennedy and Girondi who are both authors of recently released books exposing crimes of the pharmaceutical industry.

Kennedy’s book is titled “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” Girondi’s book “Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma - The Fight to Save My Son's Life” was released in May, 2022 and in July became a #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller.

From the streets of the South Side of Chicago, Girondi fights for the genetic cure of patients with Sickle Cell Disease and its cousin, Thalassemia. Girondi has traveled to many countries including India, Tanzania and Saudi Arabia, collaborating with renowned doctors and scientists. SRT is headquartered in both Tampa, Florida and Italy.

Girondi started his biotechnology company 30 years ago when his son Rocco was diagnosed with Thalassemia, a rare genetic blood disorder. Girondi and SRT have been beleaguered by theft, sabotage and fraud of their medicine, intellectual property and patents. Thus, the cure for millions of patients is delayed and a possibly less safe product at an inaccessible price of $2,800,000 per patient has been approved for the Bluebird Bio product.

Last month, SRT filed a civil RICO suit against Bluebird Bio and against some of the most prominent names in the pharmaceutical field.

RFK Jr. is an environmental lawyer who has advocated against multinational organizations who have polluted our waterways. Kennedy also chairs the Children's Health Defense which works to ensure health care for all children.

Tony Lyons apparently sees commonalities between these 2 gentlemen of different backgrounds and lineages. RFK Jr. is a member of the most well known American family prominent in US politics and business. Girondi, a high school dropout leads SRT and in 2010 delivered the world’s first commercial batch of gene therapy vector for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.

RFK’s goal is to become president, but moreover, he aims to cut through self-interests in order to improve health, especially for children. Mr. Girondi’s goal has been for 30 years, to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, and to make it safe and accessible.

When asked about his views after spending an evening with RFK Jr, Girondi says, “Bobby is a champion for the middle class. He cuts through party lines and can be threatening to folks with an anti-American agenda. He is articulate, intelligent and super knowledgeable. It’s obvious that the folks in charge of the government and the corruptorations will do everything to destroy his image and him.

I sense that Bobby has the courage to proceed for all of us and I’d be honored to serve on his team.”

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/631639650/san-rocco-therapeutics-acclaimed-gene-therapy-company-files-civil-rico-lawsuit?fbclid=IwAR1HWl-w5_n4U4cl5s5oXsrsFaV3pmLMi3Vma4xp6VCO3fJRNe2QVylUnF0