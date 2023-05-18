$1 Million Grant Presents ‘Unique Opportunity’ To Boost Health, Economy in Delta

The National Science Foundation has awarded ACHI a $1 million grant to lead a coalition of organizations in planning an effort to boost health and economic outcomes in the Delta regions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. In an interview with radio station KUAR, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses how the grant presents a “unique opportunity” to bring regions that have not fully participated in the technology boom into the 21st century.

For more, see our news release.