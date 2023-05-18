Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,890 in the last 365 days.

$1 Million Grant Presents ‘Unique Opportunity’ To Boost Health, Economy in Delta

The National Science Foundation has awarded ACHI a $1 million grant to lead a coalition of organizations in planning an effort to boost health and economic outcomes in the Delta regions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. In an interview with radio station KUAR, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses how the grant presents a “unique opportunity” to bring regions that have not fully participated in the technology boom into the 21st century.

For more, see our news release.

You just read:

$1 Million Grant Presents ‘Unique Opportunity’ To Boost Health, Economy in Delta

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more