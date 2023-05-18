Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $150K in Senior Community Center Awards

Allegheny County – May 18, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced a total of $140,200 in Senior Community Center Grants were awarded to two centers in the 42nd Senatorial District.

“These Senior Community Center Grants will help to make needed physical improvements to these important facilities,” said Senator Fontana. “May is Older Americans Month so it is fitting that this month we invest in these centers that make such a big difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

The Senior Community Center Grants are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and are funded from proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Centers in the 42nd District that received grants for capital improvements and renovations are:

Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Community Center, 122 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington – $50,000

West End Healthy Active Living Community Center, 80 Wabash Street, West End – $90,200

Statewide, 48 Senior Community Centers received awards totaling $2 million. For a complete list of awardees and for more information on other services and programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, visit the Department of Aging’s website.

