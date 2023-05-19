Growing Demand for Airway Management Devices Market in $4.2 Billion USD [2022-2031]

The global airway management devices market size is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airway management is a critical aspect of emergency medicine and anesthesia, ensuring the proper passage of air into and out of the lungs. Various airway management devices have been developed to aid in this process, ranging from basic tools like oral airways and face masks to advanced devices such as supraglottic airway devices and endotracheal tubes. These devices play a crucial role in maintaining oxygenation and ventilation during medical procedures, emergencies, and surgeries. By facilitating effective airway control, these devices safeguard breathing and contribute to saving lives, ensuring optimal patient outcomes in critical situations. The global airway management devices market size was valued at $2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Endotracheal tubes are flexible tubes that are inserted through the mouth or nose into the trachea to create a clear airway. They are commonly used during surgical procedures, in critical care units, and in emergency medical situations. Laryngeal masks are flexible, inflatable masks that are inserted into the mouth and positioned over the larynx (voice box). They are used to maintain a clear airway during surgical procedures and are an alternative to endotracheal intubation.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Medtronic plc,

Smiths Medical, Inc.,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Ambu A/S,

Convatec Group,

Flexicare,

Intersurgical Ltd.,

SunMed LLC,

Vyaire Medical,

KARL STORZ

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Airway Management Devices Market research to identify potential Airway Management Devices Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Airway Management Devices Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Tracheostomy tubes are inserted through a surgical incision in the neck and into the trachea to create a patent airway. They are commonly used for patients who require long-term respiratory support, such as those with neuromuscular disorders, severe lung disease, or who are recovering from major surgery.

Overall, airway management devices are essential tools in the management of patients who require respiratory support, and they play a critical role in ensuring adequate oxygenation and maintaining a patient's overall health.

The Airway Management Devices Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Airway Management Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

