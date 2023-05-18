GENEROSITY OF LOCAL ARTIST: STAINED-GLASS WINDOW DONATED TO CHURCH – BISHOP TO DEDICATE WINDOW

Photo of donated stained-glass window

Artist donates large round stained-glass window to church. Bishop to dedicate window and honor artist.

WAUPACA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Waupaca, Wisconsin recently received a gift of a stained-glass window from artist and small business owner, Patrick Verner, of Agatha Art Glass of Waupaca.

“Patrick said he wanted to create a stained-glass window for our church,” stated The Rev. Julia Hendrix, rector of St. Mark’s. “We were astounded by his generosity and kindness. A piece of art like this is a one-of-a-kind piece. To say that we are grateful is an understatement!”

Creating a stained-glass window is an art that requires not only artistic skill to create a design, but also engineering skills to assemble a window that can fit snugly into the window shape for which it is designed. In addition, the window must be able to resist wind, rain, and other weather factors. Finally, a stained-glass window must also be able to support its own height.

“As a church with many older stained-glass windows, we are very aware of how valuable a stained-glass window is,” stated Hendrix. “Patrick donated the window to fit in the last window we had without any stained-glass. It’s a huge round window that sits up high in our bell tower that faces Main Street. Now, everyone can enjoy the artistry and the hard-work Patrick put into the window!”

“Patrick is not only generous with his time and his talent, but he is sharing his gifts with the whole community” stated Tedd Mitchell, Junior Warden of St. Mark’s. “Everyone who passes by St. Mark’s will be able to enjoy the beauty of that window.”

On Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm, the Bishop of Fond du Lac, Bishop Matthew Gunter, will dedicate the window in a service that will be open to the public.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is a small 100-member church in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Founded in 1856, St. Mark’s has been a fixture in the Waupaca area. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is a church in the Episcopal Diocese of Fond du Lac, which is one of three Episcopal dioceses in Wisconsin.

