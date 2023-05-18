Tajikistan-China top-level meetings and negotiations

TAJIKISTAN, May 18 - On May 18, the state visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, continued in the city of Xi'an, People's Republic of China.

Honorable guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly met by the leader of the host country, President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping.

The discussion of issues of cooperation between the two countries started in a special meeting between the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and continued through the top-level negotiations with the participation of the official delegations of Tajikistan and China.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, thanked the President of the People's Republic of China for the invitation to make a state visit and participate in the First "Central Asia-China" Summit of Heads of State.

It was emphasized that the relations between the two countries are rapidly developing, being a clear example of good neighborliness and sincere friendship for the sake of peace and stability in the region.

The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the support of the Chinese Government for the implementation of large infrastructure projects, such as strategic projects in the fields of transport, energy and industry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in future sectors of green and digital economy, infrastructure, electric power industry, construction and reconstruction of power plants of Tajikistan and construction of power transmission lines.

The involvement of modern technology and the use of China's experience in the development of national industry, agriculture, infrastructure, the establishment of joint ventures in this area, the participation of Chinese enterprises in the creation of industrial and agricultural parks in Tajikistan was considered necessary.

In this regard, the parties agreed to implement the necessary joint measures in the issue of the reconstruction of the "Talco" aluminum company. Also, in order to implement the project of launching the production and composition of electric cars in Tajikistan, it was deemed expedient to take the necessary steps.

It was stressed that the introduction of modern Chinese technology for the cultivation and processing of agricultural products, especially cotton, vegetables and fruits, can benefit both parties.

It was noted that the Tajik side supports the proposal to establish the China-Tajikistan-Northern Afghanistan Economic Corridor, and in this regard considers it important to draft and implement the construction project of the section of the Varshez road in the Shugnon district of the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province up to the Kulma-Karasu checkpoint and the reconstruction of the Kulma-Karasu checkpoint. This motion was positively assessed by the Chinese leader.

During the meeting, the issues of resumption the Dushanbe-Beijing air flights, relations in the area of development of Tajikistan's tourist infrastructure, the use of capacities for bolstering humanitarian cooperation, including science and education, and the increase in the number of Chinese educational scholarships for Tajikistan were discussed.

The parties considered it necessary to strengthen efforts to fight against terrorism, extremism, cyber crimes, illegal drug trafficking and other manifestations of transnational organized crime within the framework of cooperation in influential organizations such as the United Nations.

Due to the turbulent situation in some regions of the world and the need to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and stability, the parties emphasized the development of closer interaction between the relevant structures in tackling these issues.

During the meeting, global initiatives of Tajikistan to address water and climate challenges were pointed out.

At the end of the top-level interstate negotiations, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, invited the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, to visit Tajikistan at their mutual convenience.

The invitation was gladly accepted. The date of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.