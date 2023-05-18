Signing ceremony of new cooperation documents between Tajikistan and China

TAJIKISTAN, May 18 - After the meetings and negotiations at the highest level between Tajikistan and China, new documents of cooperation were signed based on their outcomes in the presence and with the participation of the heads of state.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, signed the Joint Statement of the Republic of Tajikistan and the People's Republic of China.

13 new documents were signed in the presence of the heads of state:

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on holding joint anti-terrorist exercises;

- Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the adoption of DNA forensic and medical examination equipment;

- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Television and Radio Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Information Bureau of the State Council of the People's Republic of China;

- Agreement on grant assistance between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China;

- Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China;

- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in deep economic and commercial expansion between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China;

- Cooperation agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the search and rescue of civil aircrafts;

- Protocol of approval of the list of joint scientific and technical projects for funding for 2022-2023 between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China;

- Action plan for the implementation of the Agreement on establishment of fraternal relations between Khatlon Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and Shaanxi Province of the People's Republic of China for 2023-2025;

- Agreement on establishment of twin-city relations between Dangara district of Khatlon Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and Weinan city of Shaanxi Province of the People's Republic of China;

- Memorandum of understanding on the establishment of friendly relations and cooperation between the city of Dushanbe of the Republic of Tajikistan and the city of Chengdu of the People's Republic of China;

- Agreement on establishment of friendly exchange relations between Khujand city of Sughd Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and Lanzhou city of the People's Republic of China;

- Protocol between the Food Safety Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China on phytosanitary requirements during the export of fresh grapes from the Republic of Tajikistan to the People's Republic of China;

During the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the People's Republic of China, the parties signed 11 documents of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, mass media, finance, and technology:

- Plan of cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China for 2023-2025;

- Framework agreement on educational and scientific-technical cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and Chungxi University of Posts and Telecommunications of the People's Republic of China;

- Memorandum of understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Institute of Politics and International Relations of Lanzhou University of the People's Republic of China;

- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Television and Radio Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and China Media Corporation;

- Framework agreement between SUE "Amonatbank" of the Republic of Tajikistan and China Development Bank;

- Agreement between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on the establishment of a joint institute within the framework of the "One Belt One Road" initiative on the protection and sustainable use of biological resources;

- Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of geology between the Institute of Geology, Earthquake-Resistant Construction and Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Xi'an Geological Exploration Center of the Chinese Geological Service;

- Additional agreement No. 5 between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the company "CNPC CENTRAL ASIA B.V" and the company "TOTAL E&P TAJIKISTAN B.V" to the Agreement on distribution of products between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the company "KULOB PETROLEUM LIMITED";

- Memorandum of understanding between the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan and "Tibet Everest Resources Company" LLC;

- Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Center "Zhongguancun Smart City Co., Ltd" and "Huawei Technologies Tajikistan" Company on the creation of the National Data Center (Data Center) in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan;

- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of using satellite images between the Center for Innovation and Development of Science and New Technologies of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Center for Remote Earth Monitoring of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China.

Thus, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the People's Republic of China, a total of 25 new documents of cooperation were signed.