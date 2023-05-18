Meeting with representatives of business and investment companies of the People's Republic of China

TAJIKISTAN, May 18 - On May 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with representatives of the companies of the People's Republic of China in the city of Xi'an.

Representatives of more than 40 respectable Chinese investment and trade companies participated in the meeting.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated that today's meeting would give a serious impetus to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between our countries and peoples.

It was emphasized that since the beginning of independence, the Republic of Tajikistan has been interested in the development of cooperation and partnership in the direction of promotion of investment and business activities by providing favorable conditions.

Necessary measures are constantly being taken in Tajikistan to improve the investment climate, further development of strategic industries and priority sectors, in particular energy, transport, industry and agriculture, communications, finance, banking and tourism.

It is worth noting that today more than 170 investment projects with the amount of more than 8 billion US dollars are being implemented in the country.

The current legislation of Tajikistan has established more than 240 lists of guarantees and benefits for investors, including more than 100 benefits and tax and customs reliefs.

Tajikistan's membership in the World Trade Organization and a number of international conventions on the protection of investors' rights is also evidence of the compliance of our legislation with international standards.

Tajikistan has a developing multi-sector economy. Our country has set up effective cooperation with all international financial structures and has economic relations with 110 countries of the world.

The President of the country expressed satisfaction that the beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and China allowed the volume of mutual goods turnover to increase by 40% last year.

In Tajikistan, hundreds of companies with the contribution of Chinese investors operate in various sectors of the economy.

In general, over the past 10 years, Chinese investors have invested 2.6 billion dollars in the economy of Tajikistan, more than 57% of which is direct investment.

During his speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of Chinese companies to the profitable and promising directions for both countries, including joint cooperation in the fields of hydropower, industry, mining, metallurgy, production of construction materials, transport, and the establishment of logistics centers.

It was emphasized that the formation of industrial zones and the establishment of metallurgical, cement, textile, sewing, oil refining plants, and production of chemical industry products can be beneficial areas of cooperation between the parties.

At the meeting with Chinese companies, President Emomali Rahmon also discussed the use of existing opportunities in the agricultural sector, including investment in the production, processing and export of fruits and vegetables.

In order to develop cooperation in the priority field of tourism, in the last five years, Tajikistan has offered interesting benefits and concessions to investors and companies for the development of tourism infrastructure.

At the end of his speech, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, invited the Chinese business circles to visit Tajikistan and stated that the Government of Tajikistan is ready to carefully study and support the proposals of Chinese investors to establish beneficial cooperation in the mentioned priority areas.

After the meaningful speech by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, representatives of a number of companies spoke at the meeting with representatives of Chinese investment and business companies on the presentation of the investment climate of Tajikistan.

In particular, during their speeches, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Jitsun Lithium Group Limited" Nan Jinxi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Shanxi" Automobile Company Yuan Hongmin, President of "Longji" Green Energy Technology Company for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia Jin Chien, President of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Dai Houliang, Vice President of Export-Import Bank of China "Eximbank" Zhang Wen and President of "Shanghai Air Fire International Exhibition" Chu Chen expressed their deliberations on the interest of their companies to set up cooperation with Tajikistan in the fields of mining and processing lithium, automotive, solar battery production, oil and gas extraction and processing, and banking services.