Meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Jitsun Lithium" Mining Company Nan Jinxi

TAJIKISTAN, May 18 - On May 18, in the city of Xi'an, within the framework of his state visit to the People's Republic of China, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon received the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Jitsun Lithium" Mining Company Nan Jinxi.

During the meeting, issues of establishing cooperation between Tajikistan and the Lithium Mining Company of the People's Republic of China were discussed.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan has ample resources and opportunities for the development of effective cooperation, such as the creation of joint ventures, the production of products with high added value and competitive in the world market, and its export.

During the years of independence, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has taken specific measures to attract foreign capital, create joint industrial enterprises, and has been granting various benefits to entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, it was informed that "Jitsun Lithium Co. Ltd" mining company has many bases for mineral processing and production of lithium salt. The company has production centers in a number of countries of the world to help achieve the goal of development and expansion of its activities.