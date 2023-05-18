Meeting with General Director of "BYD - Central Asia" Ivan Tsao

TAJIKISTAN, May 18 - On May 18, in the city of Xi'an, within the framework of his state visit to the People's Republic of China, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Deputy General Director of "BYD - Central Asia" Ivan Tsao.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and BYD Company were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in the field of machine building and the creation of joint ventures for the production of electronic components.

It was reported that BYD (Build Your Dream) Company is one of the world's largest enterprises of electric car manufacturer BYD Auto and battery and electronics manufacturer BYD Electronics.

The company's activities are focused on the production of electric cars, buses, trucks, electric road equipment, monorail trains, production of car components, batteries and solar cells, mobile phone components and other electronics, as well as equipment assembly services.