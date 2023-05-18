F&G Commission reduces Chinook bag limits for Salmon and Little Salmon rivers

Idaho Fish and Game Commission reduced bag limits for Chinook salmon fishing on the Salmon River and Little Salmon River that will take effect May 22.

While Chinook counts at Bonneville Dam improved dramatically in mid May, the return to the Little Salmon River is not expected to meet the preseason forecast, which prompted the reduced bag limit to extend fishing opportunity.

New Daily and Possession Limits (Anglers may only harvest adult and jack Chinook salmon with a clipped adipose fin.)

Salmon River and Little Salmon River

• Daily: Four Chinook salmon, only one may be an adult

• Possession: 12 Chinook salmon, only three may be adults

Mainstem Clearwater River, North Fork Clearwater River, Middle Fork Clearwater River, and South Fork Clearwater River

• Daily: Four Chinook salmon, only one may be an adult

• Possession: 12 Chinook salmon, only three may be adults

Snake River

• Daily: Four Chinook salmon, only two may be adults

• Possession: 12 Chinook salmon, only six may be adults

Season Limit, Statewide

No person may take more than 20 adult Spring or Summer Chinook salmon statewide during 2023 salmon seasons occurring prior to August 10.

Definitions pertaining to limits

• Adult Chinook Salmon are defined as any Chinook salmon greater than or equal to 24 inches in length.

• Jack Chinook Salmon are defined as any Chinook salmon less than 24 inches in length.

For all season details see the Chinook Fishing Seasons and Rules webpage.