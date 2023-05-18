Submit Release
Anchorage Jury Convicts Daniel Rocero for Murdering Keenan Wegener in March 2022

May 17, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, an Anchorage jury convicted 46-year-old Daniel Alex Rocero of two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Manslaughter, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence for the murder of 27-year-old Keenan Wegener on March 18, 2022. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren presided over the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 21, 2023, in front of Judge Ramgren. Judge Ramgren may sentence Rocero to a term of imprisonment of no less than 15 years and no more than 99 years.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Patrick J. McKay, Jr., and Braden Seward. The Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit, led by Detective Jeff Elbie, did the investigation.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick J. McKay, Jr., at (907) 269-6300 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

