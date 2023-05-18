California’s Water Rights System is Inequitable, Inadequate, and Possibly, About to Change

During a California State Assembly informational hearing earlier this year, there seemed to be consensus that California’s 19th century water rights system is not well suited to the social context and climate of the 21st century. Change is necessary and may be coming.
