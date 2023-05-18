Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,877 in the last 365 days.

California’s Water Rights System is Inequitable, Inadequate, and Possibly, About to Change

During a California State Assembly informational hearing earlier this year, there seemed to be consensus that California’s 19th century water rights system is not well suited to the social context and climate of the 21st century. Change is necessary and may be coming. 

You just read:

California’s Water Rights System is Inequitable, Inadequate, and Possibly, About to Change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more