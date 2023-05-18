Submit Release
Presto Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Continues Momentum of Drive-Thru Voice AI Automation by Adding Hardees and Carl’s Jr. as Customers

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We believe this is an inflection point for the drive-thru automation market and we continue to increasingly focus our attention on the Voice segment of our business, including the announcement of our partnership with CKE Restaurants for participating drive-thrus nationwide to use our Presto Voice product,” said Krishna Gupta, interim CEO at Presto. “Our customers are learning about the revenue and efficiency benefits that Presto Voice can provide and that Voice AI in the drive-thru is not a futuristic application of AI, it is immediately actionable. We are the market leader in this segment and are investing meaningfully behind it.”

“The Voice segment builds on our existing focus on labor automation and driving more revenue to our customers using Presto Touch, which is centered around our new Flex product that several of our enterprise partners are in the process of testing,” continued Gupta. “Our revenue decline in the quarter is due to the amortization of legacy contracts, but we are looking to upgrade our customers to our new product, and expect to see the financial benefits from our new partnership in the future.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

For the fiscal third quarter of 2023, compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2022:

  • Total revenue was $6.6 million down 12.0% compared to $7.5 million for 2022.
  • Total ARR was $26.4 million, a decrease of 12.0% year-over-year.
  • Net loss was $(15.7) million, compared to net income $9.0 million for 2022. Of the $25 million change, $21 million was due to a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities and convertible promissory notes and non-cash stock compensation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was a loss of $(9.3) million for 2023, compared to a loss of $(7.1) million for 2022.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and is reconciled to net income, the closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Expanded partnership with CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of the iconic Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brands. Presto will be rolling out its AI powered solution, Presto Voice™, to automate voice ordering at participating CKE drive-thrus nationwide.
  • Announced a collaboration with OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, to drive greater innovation around Presto’s drive-thru AI voice assistant.

Financial Outlook Update

Presto expects total revenue for the fiscal year 2023 to be in the range of $26 million to $28 million. The revision is due to updated assumptions impacting the accounting treatment of a single customer contract. This non-cash change is not material to commercial operations.

Presto Automation, Inc Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events
   

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI solutions for the nation’s largest hospitality brands. Our industry-leading automation and voice AI technology improves order accuracy, reduces labor costs, and increases revenue for superior drive-thru and dine-in experiences. With over $18 billion in payments processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers some of the top 20 restaurant chains in the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful for comparing our financial performance to other companies and from period to period by excluding the impact of certain items that do not reflect our core operating performance, thereby providing consistency and direct comparability with our past financial performance and between fiscal periods. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude interest, other income (expense), net loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities and convertible promissory notes, merger related ancillary costs, and hardware repair expenses related to COVID and COVID-related expenses due to damage from liquid ingress and contra-revenue associated with warrants issued in a sales transaction.We include this non-GAAP measure because it used by management to evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this release.In addition, we use Annual Revenue Run-Rate, or ARR, as a key business metric to evaluate our business, identify trends, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We calculate ARR by annualizing quarterly revenue at the end of the fiscal quarter. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies, and the amount of revenue we recognize over any 12-month period may differ significantly from the ARR at the beginning of that period.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Statements that refer to projections , forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Presto disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Presto cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Presto. In addition, Presto cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following risks and uncertainties: our ability to manage our growth effectively, to sustain our recent revenue growth or attract new customers; the limited operating history with our new Vision and Voice products in a new and developing market; our ability to achieve revenue growth while our expenses increase; continued adverse impacts from COVID-19 (including as a result of global supply chain shortages); the loss of any of our three largest customers or a reduction in their business with us; our ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security, or scalability of our platform to respond to customers’ evolving needs; our ability to protect the security of our customers’’ information; changing privacy laws, regulations and standards, and our ability to comply with contractual obligations and laws related to data privacy and security; unfavorable conditions in the restaurant industry or the global economy, including with respect to food, labor, and occupancy costs; the availability of capital or financing on acceptable terms, if at all; financial covenants and other restrictions on our actions contained in our financing agreements that may limit our operational flexibility; the length and unpredictability of our sales cycles and the amount of investments required in sales efforts; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and, our ability to remediate these deficiencies; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to receive additional financing in a timely manner; shortages, price increases, changes, delays or discontinuations of hardware; our ability to maintain relationships with our payment processors; our relies on computer hardware, licensed software and services rendered by third parties; U.S. laws and regulations (including with respect to payment transaction processing), many of which are unsettled and still developing, and our or our customers’ ability to comply with such laws and regulations; significant changes in U.S. and international trade policies that restrict imports or increase tariffs; any requirements to collect additional sales taxes or be subject to other tax liabilities that may increase the costs to our customers; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights; claims by third parties of intellectual property infringement; our use of open-source software in our platform; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Presto’s business generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Investors:
Adam Rogers
VP Investor Relations
investor@presto.com

Media:
Justin Foster & Brian Ruby
media@presto.com

 
PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF 
OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
              
  Three months ended      Nine months ended
  March 31,    March 31, 
  2023      2022      2023      2022
Revenue                      
Platform $ 3,088     $ 5,083     $ 11,617     $ 14,754  
Transaction   3,519       2,451       9,699       7,705  
Total revenue   6,607       7,534       21,316       22,459  
                       
Cost of revenue                          
Platform   2,743       4,057       10,951       11,872  
Transaction   3,084       2,185       8,561       6,749  
Depreciation and impairment   291       279       873       1,206  
Total cost of revenue   6,118       6,521       20,385       19,827  
Gross profit   489       1,013       931       2,632  
                       
Operating expenses:                          
Research and development   5,496       3,927       16,877       11,733  
Sales and marketing   2,127       1,966       6,753       4,791  
General and administrative   7,408       2,978       19,608       7,110  
Loss on infrequent product repairs         119             582  
Total operating expenses   15,031       8,990       43,238       24,216  
Loss from operations   (14,542 )     (7,977 )     (42,307 )     (21,584 )
Change in fair value of warrants and convertible promissory notes   1,599       18,102       61,043       (11,668 )
Interest expense, net   (2,991 )     (1,162 )     (9,397 )     (3,418 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt and financing obligations               (8,095 )      
Other financing and financial instrument expenses, net               (1,768 )      
Other income (expense), net   257       (12 )     2,612       2,629  
Total other income (expense), net   (1,135 )     16,928       44,395       (12,457 )
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (15,677 )     8,951       2,088       (34,041 )
Provision for income taxes   3       (3 )     8       21  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (15,680 )   $ 8,954     $ 2,080     $ (34,062 )
Numerator adjustments for diluted earnings per share:                      
Less: Change in fair value of convertible notes         (16,307 )            
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (15,680 )   $ (7,353 )   $ 2,080     $ (34,062 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.30 )   $ 0.33     $ 0.05     $ (1.25 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted   (0.30 )     (0.23 )     0.04       (1.25 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic   51,453,368       27,316,602       44,173,570       27,213,403  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted   51,453,368       31,838,707       54,539,795       27,213,403  
                               


(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands)          
    Three Months Ended March 31,   Nine Months Ended March 31,
    2023 2022   2023 2022
  Research and development $ 1,154 $ 99   $ 1,886 $ 349
  Sales and marketing   245   110   581 323
  General and administrative   2,997   221   6,805 706
  Total* $ 4,396 $ 430   $ 9,272 $ 1,378
             
  *For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, such amount reflects $1,604 and $3,478, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense related to earn out shares.
         


PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
        
  As of      As of
  March 31,    June 30
  2023      2022
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,978     $ 3,017  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $135 and $353, respectively   2,207       1,518  
Inventories   395       869  
Deferred costs, current   3,772       8,443  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,851       707  
Total current assets   35,203       14,554  
Deferred costs, net of current portion   22       2,842  
Investment in non-affiliate   2,000        
Deferred transaction costs         5,765  
Property and equipment, net   1,215       1,975  
Intangible assets, net   8,436       4,226  
Goodwill   1,156       1,156  
Other long-term assets   578       18  
Total assets $ 48,610     $ 30,536  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable $ 3,267     $ 5,916  
Accrued liabilities   4,152       6,215  
Financing obligations, current   3,720       8,840  
Term loans, current   53,979       25,443  
Convertible promissory notes and embedded warrants, current         89,663  
Deferred revenue, current   1,551       10,532  
Total current liabilities   66,669       146,609  
Financing obligations, net of current   1,860        
PPP loans         2,000  
Warrant liabilities   1,623       4,149  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   264       237  
Other long-term liabilities   426        
Total liabilities   70,842       152,995  
           
Commitments and Contingencies            
Stockholders’ deficit:            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value–1,500,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 respectively          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value–180,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, and 51,921,941 and 27,974,439 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively   5       3  
Additional paid-in capital   176,466       78,321  
Accumulated deficit   (198,703 )     (200,783 )
Total stockholders’ deficit   (22,232 )     (122,459 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 48,610     $ 30,536  
               


PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
        
  Nine months ended
  March 31, 
  2023      2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities          
Net income (loss) $ 2,080     $ (34,062 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:          
Depreciation, amortization and impairment   1,262       1,524  
Stock-based compensation   5,794       1,384  
Earnout share stock-based compensation   3,479        
Contra-revenue associated with warrant agreement (Refer to Note 2)   1,073        
Noncash expense attributable to fair value liabilities assumed in Merger   34        
Change in fair value of liability classified warrants   (12,555 )     1,066  
Change in fair value of warrants and convertible promissory notes   (48,271 )     10,602  
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs   2,433       405  
Loss on extinguishment of debt and financing obligations   8,095        
Paid-in-kind interest expense   4,604       15  
Share and warrant cost on termination of convertible note agreement   2,412        
Forgiveness of PPP Loan   (2,000 )     (2,599 )
Change in fair value of unvested founder shares liability   (1,392 )      
Noncash lease expense   264        
Loss on disposal off property and equipment   16        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable, net   (689 )     (524 )
Inventories   474       (905 )
Deferred costs   7,769       8,978  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (742 )     538  
Other long-term assets         (80 )
Accounts payable   1,480       (4,297 )
Vendor financing facility         (6,792 )
Accrued liabilities   (2,138 )     (2,551 )
Deferred revenue   (8,954 )     (10,917 )
Other long-term liabilities   (247 )     (200 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (35,719 )     (38,415 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities          
Purchase of property and equipment   (229 )     (214 )
Payments relating to capitalized software   (3,584 )     (1,249 )
Investment in non-affiliate   (2,000 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,813 )     (1,463 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities          
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options   280       104  
Proceeds from the issuance of term loans   60,250       12,600  
Payment of debt issuance costs   (1,294 )     (1,287 )
Repayment of term loans   (32,980 )      
Payment of penalties and other costs on extinguishment of debt   (6,144 )      
Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes and embedded warrants         5,500  
Proceeds from issuance of financing obligations          
Principal payments of financing obligations   (3,669 )     (2,009 )
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock   1,100        
Contributions from Merger and PIPE financing, net of transaction costs and other payments   49,840        
Payments of deferred transaction costs   (1,890 )     (1,541 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   65,493       13,367  
           
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   23,961       (26,511 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   3,017       36,909  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,978     $ 10,398  
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities          
Capitalization of stock-based compensation expense to capitalized software $ 915     $ 9  
Issuance of warrants (Refer to Note 2)   1,352       1,466  
Capital contribution from shareholder in conjunction with Credit Agreement   2,779        
Issuance of warrants in conjunction with Credit Agreement   2,705        
Issuance of warrants in conjunction with Lago Term Loan   843        
Convertible note conversion to common stock   41,392        
Reclassification of warrants from liabilities to equity   830        
Recognition of liability classified warrants upon Merger   9,388        
Recognition of Unvested Founder Shares liability   1,588        
Forgiveness of PPP Loan   2,000       2,599  
Transaction costs recorded in accounts payable and accrued liabilities         5,584  
Right of use asset in exchange for operating lease liability   308        
Cancellation of June 2021 Note and related accrued interest, with issuance of February 2022 Note         20,663  
               


PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.
RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
       Three months ended March 31,       Nine months ended March 31, 
(in thousands)   2023      2022   2023      2022
Net income (loss)   $ (15,680 )   $ 8,954     $ 2,080     $ (34,062 )
Provision for income taxes     3       (3 )     8       21  
Interest expense     2,991       1,162       9,397       3,418  
Other income, net     (257 )     12       (2,612 )     (2,629 )
Depreciation and amortization     418       338       1,262       1,391  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,792       430       5,794       1,384  
Earnout stock-based compensation expense     1,604             3,478        
Change in fair value of warrants and convertible promissory notes     (1,599 )     (18,102 )     (61,043 )     11,668  
Loss on extinguishment of debt and financial obligations                 8,095        
Other financing and financial instrument (costs) income, net                 1,768        
Deferred compensation and bonuses earned upon closing of the Merger                 2,232        
Public relations fee due upon closing of the Merger                 250        
Loss on infrequent product repairs(1)           119             582  
Contra-revenue associated with warrant agreement     458             1,073        
Hardware repair expense related to COVID(1)                       1,110  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (9,270 )   $ (7,090 )   $ (28,218 )   $ (17,117 )


(1) In June 2022, the Company received a favorable arbitrator ruling related to a matter with its third-party subcontractor and was awarded approximately $11.3 million in damages related to the Company’s loss on infrequent product repairs and to cover its legal expenses. This arbitration ruling was affirmed by the appellate court in the country of the arbitration ruling on March 6, 2023. On May 2, 2023, the vendor appealed the ruling to the highest court there. The award has not met the criteria to be considered realizable as of March 31, 2023. As a result, the Company has not recognized any gain related to this settlement in its condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss.
   

