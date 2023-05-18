DEP Accepting Nominations Through July 21 to Honor Those With Extraordinary Commitment to Recycling

(23/P031) TRENTON –An annual recognition program to honor excellence in recycling is accepting nominations for awards in 11 categories, including a new one recognizing businesses and institutions with programs aimed at specifically using post-consumer recycled products, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

The DEP, in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, annually recognizes excellence in recycling to highlight program successes achieved by individuals, agencies, businesses and others who help keep New Jersey communities clean and healthy.

“Recognizing achievements in recycling has helped make New Jersey a more sustainable state and highlighted our national leadership in many environmental areas, including recycling,” Commissioner LaTourette said. “Celebrating recycling excellence reinforces the important role that recycling has in our homes, businesses and across communities.”

Nominations may be submitted in these categories: Institution, Business, Retail Merchant, Government, Leadership, Rising Star, Recycling Industry, Outstanding Educator/Educational Program, Volunteer Citizen, Source Reduction/Resource Management/Sustainability and, new this year, Recycled Products Procurement Star.

The new category recognizes any business, institution, government agency or other organization that has implemented a post-consumer recycled products procurement program or expanded an existing post-consumer recycled products procurement program. Post-consumer recycled products are made with a percentage of recycled content material derived from goods that were used by consumers, collected and then recycled.

Nominations are due Friday, July 21 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored at a recognition ceremony this fall.

“We encourage the many people and organizations throughout New Jersey to nominate those in their communities who make recycling a priority, have helped educate residents and businesses on the importance of keeping our recycling stream free of unacceptable items and are committed to keeping our environment clean and healthy,” said Paul Baldauf, Assistant Commissioner for Air, Energy & Materials Sustainability. “The results of their efforts should be highlighted to demonstrate to others how they are making a difference across the state.”

The 2022 winners included a diverse group of businesses, organizations and individuals. Among them: a business in the field of nutritional science in Bridgewater, an airport in Millville, the municipal recycling program in Ridgewood and a senior citizen who volunteered his time to help his township’s recycling collection program.

New Jersey was the first state to require recycling by passing the New Jersey Statewide Mandatory Source Separation and Recycling Act in April 1987. Today, the state continues developing policies to further increase recycling rates, clean up the recycling stream, and to adapt recycling strategies to match current lifestyles.

The Association of New Jersey Recyclers is a non-profit, non-partisan network representing the public and private sectors that works to promote sustainability by encouraging sound resource management and recycling strategies through education, advocacy and enhancing professional standards.

