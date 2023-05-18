Alternative Healthcare LA Founder Robert L Jamison to launch a new Advanced Diabetes Infusion Treatment (ADIT)

Robert L Jamison, CCM, BHC, PhD

Alternative Healthcare LA and their Chronic Care Management Group identified a business opportunity that will help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Healthcare LA, Partners with Pinnacle Well Health, LLC. to bring an Advanced Diabetes Infusion Treatment Aka Physiologic Insulin Resensitization (PIR) therapy and Behavioral Health clinic to Los Angeles CA and planning to open five (5) locations across the state. They will also offer Remote Patient Monitoring Services and provide Free FDA Approved (RPM) Devices that Supports Disease Management Protocol (DMP) another modality called digital health. A Continuous, Real-Time RPM-DMP for Chronic, Acute, Post-Op Care, Clinical Trails, and Hospital at Home Programs. At each Alternative Healthcare location, the (ADIT) IV drips are handled by Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses and LVNs certified in Intravenous Therapy under the guidance of a licensed medical director, according to (Observational Study) The treatment will help with diabetic neuropathy and HBA1C Reduction. AHC will also screen patients for Emotional & Behavioral Health Problems to Identify signs of Depression or Anxiety.

Robert Jamison, PhD and his medical director Joseph Pierson, MD in the venture, they, plan to open their first location in Baldwin Hills on June 1, 2023, and second location near Downtown LA then in Beverly Hills, CA, while opening more satellite clinics throughout Southern California late this year or early 2024. Eventually, they will bring the business to Orange & Riverside counties as well, Jamison said.

The business will serve customers by delivering insulin directly into their bloodstreams, rather, they said, then relying on a fraction of the absorption from insulin injections. “They are excited to be bringing the first Advanced Diabetes Infusion Treatment location to California, and they see the growth opportunity with more individuals being health conscious and focusing on their physical and mental health. There is a dire need for more alternative and progressive health treatments in Los Angeles, and they want to be tactful regarding how the company drive that growth,” Dr. Jamison said.

Dr. Jamison is also the President C.E.O. of Alternative Health Wellness Center Inc. He works at multiple locations in the health and wellness arena, he's the HBOT program director at a world class medical spa in Beverly Hills CA. Jamison has over 35 years background in both the medical and health and wellness fields, In 2013 he completed his training in Hyperbaric Medicine (HBOT) at LA Medical Care Hyperbaric clinic and subsequently obtained a certificate in (HBOT) finishing the course at the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine. He has a wide range of medical experience, working in numerous acute care hospitals setting such as ER, ICU, PACU, and Pre-OP including 20 years' experience in General, Neurology, Cardiovascular, GYN & Plastic Surgery as a Fellowship Trained Physician Assistant and 10 years as Director in behavioral health, and working as a Chronic Care management provider in urgent care.

The Advanced Diabetes Infusion Treatment works by using small doses of insulin to resensitize the insulin receptor, which allows the receptor to revitalize itself, according to Dr. Steve Lower, based on the information provided to us, any kind of diabetic, including pre-diabetics can benefit from (ADIT) Therapy, which can dramatically help remedy diabetic neuropathy. The therapy is also covered by most major insurers & Medicare. Cash Paid and Care Credit clients accepted.

Does Advanced Diabetes Treatment Work?

(Observational Study Suggests)

95% ELIMINATION OR SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT OF NEUROPATHY.

76% IMPROVEMENT IN AT LEAST ONE DIABETIC COMPLICATION.

63% REPORTED HBA1C REDUCTION.

41% REDUCED NEED FOR AT LEAST ONE MEDICATION.

Are you a candidate?

Typical candidates for this Advanced Diabetes Infusion hormone treatment are those with metabolic disorders looking for a drug-free option to help with their needs.

Alternative Healthcare LA-Founder Robert L. Jamison, Chronic Care Management Group said they will expand their Advanced Diabetes Infusion Treatment and Behavioral Health services throughout California and Provide Annual Wellness Visits for Seniors with Underline Chronic Conditions including their Advanced Infusion Diabetes Treatment Modality that will help with Diabetic Neuropathy, wounds and pain.

PROGRAM PROVIDERS

Robert L Jamison, CCM, BHC, Ph.D.

Behavioral Health Consultant (ADIT) Program Director

Joseph E. Pierson M.D., Medical Director

Brownell Payne M.D., CCMG Medical Director

Greg Prafke, M.D., Pinnacle Well Health

Steve Lower, PhD Psychology Associate

Toyin Kuyoro, RN, MSN, FNP-C

Shemika Mitchell, RN, MSN, FNP-C

Toyannette Allen, RN, BSN, MS

Kenjah Meighan, LVN, IV Specialist

Nevin Brittain, Health Numeric