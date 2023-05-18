Protein A Resin Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 3.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast.

Protein A resins are the most frequently used affinity resins in biomanufacturing. Protein A chromatography is a very efficient purification procedure and is used as a capture step due to its specificity. Depending on the intended use for the target molecule (antibodies for diagnostic testing) Protein A capturing could be the sole chromatographic step required to achieve adequate product purity.

Market Segmentation:

The report analyses the global protein A resin market based on product, application matrix type, end use, and region.

Key Drivers:

Ongoing surge in antibody engineering worldwide will propel protein A resins market growth. Growing investment in synthetic biology and increasing focus on drug development by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies will propel the industry growth. Biopharmaceutical industry are extensively using protein engineered products in their research activities to develop broad range of protein-based drugs. Therefore, rising use of chromatography in drug discovery and research industry will propel the market growth over the forecasted time period. Increasing demand of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) globally for the better treatment of chronic diseases and increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will boost the overall protein A resins industry growth. With better treatment options with the help of immunotherapy, the adoption will also surge. However, high cost associated with product may hinder market opportunities during the analysis timeframe.

Key Players:

The key players in the market are GE Healthcare (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tosoh Bioscience (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), Novasep Holding SAS (France), Agilent Technologies (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and PerkinElmer (US) among others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderately positive effect on the sales of Protein A resin market. For the past 30 years, monoclonal antibodies have transformed the way we treat various diseases they have proven to be more effective, better tolerated, and easier to deliver than other treatments. Researchers are optimistic that monoclonal antibodies could help prevent and treat early infections of COVID-19. Several monoclonal antibodies that are licensed or in development for other diseases are in clinical trials for COVID-19. One of these is adalimumab, used to treat arthritis and Crohn’s disease; the University of Oxford recently launched a trial to look at its potential to treat people in care homes, funded by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator. Eli Lilly and Company (US), in collaboration with AbCellera (Canada), launched the first human study of a potential COVID-19 antibody treatment in June 2020. Other safety clinical trials have followed, including studies by AstraZeneca (UK), Celltrion (South Korea), and Regeneron (US). Since protein A resin is required for the purification of antibodies, the increase in mAb production due to the current pandemic is likely to spur the growth of the protein A resin market.

