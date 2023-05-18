Illinois Payroll Jobs Up, Unemployment Rate Down in April

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 18 - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate fell -0.2 percentage point to 4.2 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +8,500 in April, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The March monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +7,900 to +6,400 jobs. The March revised unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, unchanged from the preliminary March unemployment rate. The April payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.





In April, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included: Manufacturing (+3,000), Construction (+2,700), Financial Activities (+2,700), and Educational and Health Services (+2,700). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll job declines included: Other Services (-2,000), Government (-900), and Leisure and Hospitality (-700).





"Today's data is further indication that both statewide job growth and the unemployment rate continue to trend in the right directions," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES stands ready to assist jobseekers and employers who are eager to take advantage of the newly created jobs and opportunities for Illinois workers."





"Illinois has made significant and sustained progress on its unemployment rate while payroll job numbers continue to rise," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "The state's focus on workforce resources combined with unprecedented efforts to attract job creators is spurring economic development in the areas that need it the most while ensuring Illinois continues to be the best place to live, work and do business."





The state's unemployment rate was +0.8 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for April, which was 3.4 percent, down -0.1 percentage point from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was down -0.3 percentage point from a year ago when it was at 4.5 percent.





Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +131,800 jobs, with gains across nearly all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Educational and Health Services (+38,100), Leisure and Hospitality (+37,200) and Government (+29,700). Information was the only industry group to report a decline in payroll jobs, down -2,100 from a year ago. In April, total nonfarm payrolls were up +2.2 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +2.6 percent in the nation.





The number of unemployed workers was 275,000, down -3.1 percent from the prior month, and -5.0 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was up +0.1% over-the-month and down -0.1 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.





In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois , a one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state's largest job search engine, which recently showed 55,501 posted resumes with 117,499 available jobs.









Monthly 2018-2022 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 1990-2022 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. "Other Services" include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.





