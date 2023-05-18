Hà Nội industrial products, equipment and automation fair held

VIETNAM, May 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Industrial Products, Machinery, Equipment and Automation Fair 2023 is taking place in the capital city.

Hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the event offered a good opportunity for businesses to introduce their products and strengthen connections within the supply chain. It started here on Wednesday.

The trade fair saw the participation of local and foreign firms operating in the supporting industry from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Thailand, and Malaysia, which are displaying products at 250 booths.

Addressing the event, Trần Thị Phương Lan, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, stressed that the city has deployed many solutions aimed at assisting enterprises in producing and trading supporting industrial products, machinery and equipment.

The fair was an ideal venue for local firms to introduce their products and enhance trade promotion activities, thus strengthening linkages within the supply chain in order to raise product quality and competitiveness, as well as improving their capacity to participate in the global supply chain of multinational corporations and foreign-invested enterprises, Lan said.

The event runs until today. — VNS