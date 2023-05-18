IDPH Reports Mpox Cases are Rising in Chicago Area Ahead of Summer
ILLINOIS, May 18 - With 24 Confirmed Cases Reported in Chicago and Suburbs, IDPH Urges Vaccinations for Mpox Ahead of Festival Season
"We are seeing an increase in mpox cases over the past month - a reminder that the threat of mpox is not over," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "We saw during last year's outbreak that we have the tools to prevent mpox. We are asking Illinoisans at-risk for mpox to take precautions to reduce their exposure and get vaccinated - either for the first time or to complete the two-dose course. Mpox vaccine remains an important tool in stopping the spread of mpox and may help prevent serious illness."
Since the outbreak in 2022, mpox has primarily been transmitted through close, sustained physical contact, almost exclusively associated with sexual contact. This is why it is important for those at risk to stay up to date on sexual health care. IDPH encourages individuals to be open with their medical providers about their practices and activities that could increase their risk of getting mpox, in order to get timely and appropriate testing, treatment and prevention services, including vaccines. Even though mpox infections have been primarily reported among gay, bisexual, nonbinary, and transgender people, any person - regardless of sexual orientation - may be at-risk for contracting and spreading mpox.
-
Mpox vaccination is recommended for anyone living in Illinois who
- Had skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g., household members with close physical contact or intimate partners) with someone diagnosed with mpox
- Has had any of the following in the past six months:
- Sex at a commercial sex venue (like a sex club or bathhouse)
- Sex related to a large commercial event or in a geographic area (city or county for example) where mpox virus transmission is occurring
- Sex in exchange for money or other items
- Lives with HIV, especially persons not in HIV care or not regularly taking HIV medications
- Is eligible for or is currently taking PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) to help prevent infection with HIV
- Is a sexually active bisexual, gay, non-binary, or transgender person.
- Sexual partners of those cited above or individuals who anticipate meeting the above criteria in the future
- Especially consider getting vaccinated if you:
- Met recent partners online, or at clubs, raves, sex parties or saunas
- Were diagnosed with an STI in the past six months
- Do get both doses of the mpox vaccine if you have not been vaccinated and benefit from the vaccine or received only one so far. The best protection against mpox occurs two weeks after the second shot, so plan ahead!
- People who are vaccinated should continue to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has mpox.
If you have symptoms of mpox, visit a trusted health care provider to get tested, even if you have been vaccinated.