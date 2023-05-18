Bắc Ninh promises favourable conditions for Korean investors

VIETNAM, May 18 -

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh has always paid attention to promoting economic and investment cooperation with Korean partners.

Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Hương Giang delivered this statement during a conference entitled “Meet Bắc Ninh-Korea” on Wednesday.

Among 39 countries and territories currently investing in Bắc Ninh, South Korea is the biggest investor with 960 projects worth nearly US$14.34 billion, accounting for 60 per cent of the total foreign investment in the province.

Participating Korean firms discussed Bắc Ninh's investment attraction policies and put forward recommendations and solutions to help Bắc Ninh attract more investment and create favourable conditions for businesses to develop further.

On the occasion, relevant departments and agencies introduced the potential, strengths and investment attraction orientations of the province, and answered questions raised by enterprises. — VNS