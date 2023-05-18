ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for Henry County Highway-Rail Crossing Project

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved a public safety project for a highway-rail crossing in Henry County. The agreement requires BNSF Railroad Company to install new automatic warning devices at the Warners Castle Road crossing near Orion (AAR/DOT #065653G, railroad milepost 34.70-LS6).





The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossings is $416,715. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $395,879. BNSF Railroad Company will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future operation and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and circuitry.





"Automatic warning signals are a crucial tool for keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks. These investments from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund will help Henry County to make important and needed safety upgrades for the region," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within eighteen months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2272 in Docket No. T23-0042 click here.





ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here



