ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for Champaign County Highway-Rail Crossing Project

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved public safety projects for two highway-rail crossing in Champaign County. The agreement requires Illinois Central Railroad Company to install new automatic warning devices and highway approach grade improvements at the County Road 500 North (AAR/DOT #289099N, railroad milepost 139.33-M) and County Road 100 North (AAR/DOT #289106W, railroad milepost 143.36-M) highway-rail grade crossings in Champaign County, Illinois.


The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossings is $911,963. ICC staff recommended to the Commission that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $866,364, to install the new warning devices. The estimate cost of the highway approach grade rehabilitations, not to exceed $251,475, will be fully covered by the GCPF. Illinois Central Railroad Company will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future operation and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and circuitry.


"Automatic warning signals are a crucial tool for keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks. These investments from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund will help Champaign County to make important and needed safety upgrades for the region," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.


All work is expected to be completed within eighteen months of the Order date.


To read Stipulated Agreement 2247 in Docket No. T23-0036 click here.


ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

