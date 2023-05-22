Houston Based Wedding Planner Charlotte Baker Completes the Devereux Experience with VH-1's Lance Devereux
Charlotte Baker, Wedding Planner, had a star-studded experience at The Devereux Experience with Lance Devereux of VH1's My Celebrity Dream WeddingHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Charlotte Baker, the founder of Heaven's Touch of Glory, recently attended The Devereux Experience with Lance Devereux of VH1's My Celebrity Dream Wedding. Here's what she had to say about her experience, "As a professional wedding planner and designer, it's crucial to keep learning and growing in the industry. Recently, I had the incredible opportunity to participate in The Devereux Experience led by Lance Devereux, co-host of VH1's My Celebrity Dream Wedding. This three-day, hands-on floral and event production masterclass was held in Atlanta, Georgia from April 24-26, 2023. The experience provided me with valuable knowledge and skills to elevate my designs and take them to the next level. I also had the pleasure of meeting talented designers and teachers, and I'm excited to collaborate with them in the future."
For more information about Charlotte or Heaven’s Touch of Glory go to www.heavenstouchofglory.com.
Sharon Jenkins
TMCWS Media
+1 281-624-9111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook